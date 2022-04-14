Reeds Spring School District lifts lockdown following social media threat

REEDS SPRING, Mo. (KY3) - School leaders in the Reeds Spring School District lifted a lockdown at the high school following a threat on social media.

District leaders learned of the threat Thursday morning. Law enforcement investigated the threat, quickly identifying the student involved. They say the student who made the threat will face disciplinary actions.

The district made counselors available for any students. School leaders encourage parents to have discussions with students about the situation and posts on social media.

Some suggestions:

1. If you see something, say something -- to a parent, a staff member, law enforcement, or a trusted adult.

2. Take screenshots, learn how to block individuals, and report the situation as necessary to the app/website developers.

3. When posting, students need to remember -- be responsible and thoughtful; what they post can have serious and long-lasting implications for their present and future.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.