Registered sex offender accused of new sex crimes involving children in Texas County, Mo.

Andrew Nix.
Andrew Nix.(Texas County Sheriff)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEXAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A registered sex offender faces new criminal charges in Texas County after reports of sexual assault involving two children.

Andrew Nix, 33, of Plato, Missouri, is charged with two counts of statutory sodomy in a new investigation. He is being held at the Texas County Jail on a $1 million bond.

Texas County deputies launched an investigation on April 12 after receiving a report of sexual assault on a child. Investigators say two children had sexual contact with Nix while he visited their homes.

According to court documents, Nix touched one of the children inappropriately two separate times and paid that child not to tell anyone. Deputies say Nix made statements implicating himself during an interview with deputies.

Per Missouri court records, Nix has a criminal history of convictions for sex crimes. He was previously on parole supervision for two convictions.

