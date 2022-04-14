Advertisement

Taste of the Ozarks: Easter Cookie Cups

By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s a sweet treat for your Easter weekend.

Easter Cookie Cups:

Ingredients:

* 1 roll of sugar cookie dough

* Fresh berries

* 4 oz cream cheese

* 1 4 oz container lemon yogurt

* 4 tbsp sugar

Press a golf ball size piece of sugar cookie dough into a grease mini muffin tin pressing a dent into the center. Bake in a 350-degree oven until golden brown around the edges. Whisk together softened cream cheese and sugar. Fold in lemon yogurt. Add a spoonful of cream cheese mixture to the center of each cooled cookie cup. Add fresh berries for garnish.

The recipe serves six.

