Advertisement

WATCH: Dolphin attacks trainer during performance at Miami Seaquarium

A dolphin attacked a trainer during a performance at the Miami Seaquarium over the weekend. (Source: Shannon Carpenter Photography)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A dolphin show took an unexpected turn at the Miami Seaquarium this weekend.

The incident was caught on camera Saturday during a show in front of families and young children.

One of the dolphins, named Sundance, attacked a trainer.

Photographer Shannon Carpenter was there with his family and captured the video.

A spokesperson for the Miami Seaquarium said that the trainer and the dolphin collided by accident. The dolphin apparently responded by striking the trainer.

The trainer was taken to the hospital but did not sustain any serious injuries.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Despite a very cold start, afternoon temperatures will warm into the 60s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sun today but storms possible Friday
Shots fired into the air at National and Primrose in Springfield, Mo.
MoDOT reopened a stretch of I-44 near Marshfield after a crash Wednesday morning.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Authorities reopen I-44 to traffic following crash near Marshfield, Mo.
Restaurants in the Ozarks removing items off menus because of high costs.
High food prices cause Springfield restaurants to remove items from menus
In total the prosecutors filed 63 new charges against Kenneth Scott McKee, Charles Baltzell and...
Missouri’s Attorney General’s Office refiles charges in deadly Ride the Ducks tragedy

Latest News

Pope Francis hoists the Gospel book during a Chrism Mass inside St. Peter's Basilica, at the...
Pope visits Italian prison for Holy Week foot-washing ritual
Photo depicting jail cell bars
Douglas County, Mo. authorities investigating sexual assault; suspect found beaten
The public has a chance to see an interactive piece of art my Yoko Ono until July 10th at the...
Yoko Ono’s “Mend Piece” on exhibit at Springfield Art Museum
A Russian warship, The Moskva, is seen off the Crimean coast prior to a reported fire onboard....
Fate of Russia warship unclear after Ukrainians claim strike
Grand Rapids, Michigan, police are releasing the video that captured the fatal Patrick Lyoya...
Patrick Lyoya shot in head by Michigan officer, videos show