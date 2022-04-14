Advertisement

What’s that smell? Nixa residents wake up to a stench

Nixa residents near State Highway 14 and Gregg Road woke up to a horrible smell Thursday morning.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - What is that smell? Nixa residents near State Highway 14 and Gregg Road woke up to a horrible smell Thursday morning.

City leaders in Nixa say they are working to figure out what the smell is. They believe something spilled along the highway. Crews say the spill did not come from the city’s sewage system.

City crews offered to help MoDOT clean it up. MoDOT manages State Highway 14.

