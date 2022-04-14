What’s that smell? Nixa residents wake up to a stench

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - What is that smell? Nixa residents near State Highway 14 and Gregg Road woke up to a horrible smell Thursday morning.

City leaders in Nixa say they are working to figure out what the smell is. They believe something spilled along the highway. Crews say the spill did not come from the city’s sewage system.

City crews offered to help MoDOT clean it up. MoDOT manages State Highway 14.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.