Boozman raises $1.1M for Arkansas Senate reelection bid

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - U.S. Sen. John Boozman raised $1.1 million over the past three months for his reelection campaign as he continued to surpass his rivals in fundraising for the Arkansas Republican primary next month, according to federal fundraising records.

Boozman’s campaign reported having $2.5 million on hand at the end of March after spending $2.1 million during the first quarter. Friday was the deadline for candidates to file quarterly fundraising reports with the Federal Election Commission.

Boozman, first elected to the Senate in 2010, has the endorsement of former President Donald Trump and the state’s top Republicans.

Jake Bequette, a former NFL and Arkansas Razorbacks player challenging Boozman, reported raising nearly $344,000 during the quarter and spending almost $200,000. Bequette’s campaign had more than $555,000 on hand.

A super PAC supporting Bequette’s bid also spent more than $1.1 million on television ads.

Another Senate hopeful, conservative activist and former TV reporter Jan Morgan, raised more than $215,000 during the quarter. Morgan’s campaign spent $221,000 and had $54,751 on hand.

Stuttgart pastor Heath Loftis gave his Senate campaign more than $20,000 and raised another $1,100. Loftis had $1,560 on hand.

Fundraising reports for Democratic hopefuls Natalie James, Jack Foster and Dan Whitfield were not available late Friday afternoon.

