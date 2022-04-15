CATCH-A-CROOK: Greene County deputies search for vehicle connected to several catalytic converter thefts
Investigators are looking for a silver Ford Focus or Taurus they say is tied to cases in Springfield and Republic.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -
Greene County detectives are investigating the theft of two catalytic converters from a business on March 22. Security cameras on the property show the crimes happened after 6:00 p.m. in the 9300 block of West State Highway 266. The property is just to the west of State Highway T in rural Greene County. Investigators say a man cut the catalytic converters from company vehicles at R & S Memorial Decorations.
The surveillance video shows a man walk onto the property and crawl under a van. Minutes later he walks off with the catalytic converter. Detectives say the man then cut a second catalytic converter from another company vehicle on the property. Surveillance video shows the man leaving in a silver car.
Investigators describe the man’s vehicle as a newer model Ford Focus or Taurus. It has the Missouri license plate XG7-F4V. Deputy Paige Rippee says this vehicle is also connected to a catalytic converter theft in Republic in December last year, and three catalytic converter thefts in Springfield that happened in early January.
If you’ve seen the vehicle or have any information about these crimes, call the Greene County Tip Line at 417-829-6230.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.