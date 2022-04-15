Cox Medical Center Branson turns off lights in COVID-19 unit, reports zero patients this week

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Health leaders at Cox Medical Center Branson are turning off the lights in the COVID-19 unit.

In a Facebook post, Cox Health Branson said the hospital has zero COVID patients to care for right now.

Cox Branson’s Director of Nursing, Adene Smith described the last two and a half years as chaotic with patients filling up beds and rushing in and out of the hospital. When she walked by the empty COVID-19 unit Friday, she felt peaceful.

“I just had to take a moment and take a deep breath and enjoy the blessings that we have, that we don’t have a full unit,” said Smith.

Smith says staff burnout during the pandemic has been a real issue across the healthcare system.

Providing nurses with resources they need to cope with the mental and physical strain of the job has been important.

“We also have an employee assistance program, so if they do have some psychological ramifications, they’re able to have free sessions of therapy if they need that.”

As you walk around the hospital, you’ll notice other changes that indicate a return to normal, such as the reopening of the outpatient entrances and the return of therapy dogs.

“These animals are also going to be huge for our patients,” said Cox Branson Communication’s Manager, Brandei Clifton. “Whenever a therapy dog is with a patient, you can visually see their vitals getting better, and it’s just good for everybody.”

Clifton says the return of hospital volunteers has been huge for staff spirits as well.

“The pandemic has really made us aware of how much our volunteers did around here working without them we all had to pitch in in places we normally didn’t,” Clifton said.

“To not be able to see them for two and a half years, there’s nothing greater than being able to hug them,” Smith said.

Smith says, while staff at the hospital feel relief this week, COVID-19 has resurged multiple times in the past.

“I think people are cautiously optimistic, and I think we’ll continue to stay in that mind frame for awhile until we know for sure this is going to slow down permanently,” said Smith.

Smith says she still encourages the community to take extra safety measures, including getting vaccinated, social distancing, and masking when appropriate.

Cox South Hospital in Springfield was able to close its COVID-19 unit back in February. As of Friday morning, Cox Health leaders say there are only nine patients hospitalized with COVID-19 across the entire system.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.