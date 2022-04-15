Advertisement

FBI seeks information on theft of Andy Warhol prints from Springfield Art Museum in 2016

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking for information on a high-profile theft case from nearly six years ago involving the Springfield Art Museum.(FBI)
By Joey Schneider
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking for information on a high-profile theft case from nearly six years ago involving the Springfield Art Museum.

The FBI shared a Facebook post Friday reminding people of the investigation into seven stolen Andy Warhol prints.

The FBI says someone took off with seven of 10 Andy Warhol prints on permanent display at the museum. Investigators believe it happened sometime during the early morning hours on April 7, 2016.

The collection, which has been owned by the Springfield Art Museum since 1985, is Set Number 31 of the Campbell’s Soup I collection. It is valued at approximately $500,000. Each print measures 37 inches high by 24.5 inches wide.

All of the stolen prints were displayed in a white frame. Images of the stolen artworks were featured in a Facebook post Friday from the FBI.

If you have any information on the stolen prints, contact the FBI Office in Springfield directly at 417-882-3303, or the Springfield Police Department TIPS line at 417- 869-TIPS. Additionally, individuals may contact their local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate. send us a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

You can also submit an online tip with any information. To submit a tip to the FBI, CLICK HERE.

