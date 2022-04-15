Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued across the Ozarks through Friday evening

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Prepare for an active night of severe storms in the Ozarks.

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for several counties in the Ozarks region through 10 p.m. Friday. The watch includes the following Missouri counties:

  • Barry, MO
  • Christian, MO
  • Douglas, MO
  • Howell, MO
  • Oregon, MO
  • Ozark, MO
  • Shannon, MO
  • Stone, MO
  • Taney, MO
  • Texas, MO
  • Webster, MO
  • Wright, MO

The watch includes the following Arkansas counties:

  • Baxter, AR
  • Boone, AR
  • Carroll, AR
  • Fulton, AR
  • Independence, AR
  • Izard, AR
  • Jackson, AR
  • Lawrence, AR
  • Madison, AR
  • Marion, AR
  • Newton, AR
  • Randolph, AR
  • Searcy, AR
  • Sharp, AR
  • Stone, AR

The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking the possibility of high winds, hail, heavy rain, and isolated thunderstorms.

Stay ahead of the storms with the KY3 First Alert Weather App.

Download for Apple devices.

KY3 Weather App QR Code for Apple
KY3 Weather App QR Code for Apple(KY3)

Download for Android devices.

KY3 Droid QR Weather App
KY3 Droid QR Weather App(KY3)

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

