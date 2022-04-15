FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued across the Ozarks through Friday evening
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Prepare for an active night of severe storms in the Ozarks.
The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for several counties in the Ozarks region through 10 p.m. Friday. The watch includes the following Missouri counties:
- Barry, MO
- Christian, MO
- Douglas, MO
- Howell, MO
- Oregon, MO
- Ozark, MO
- Shannon, MO
- Stone, MO
- Taney, MO
- Texas, MO
- Webster, MO
- Wright, MO
The watch includes the following Arkansas counties:
- Baxter, AR
- Boone, AR
- Carroll, AR
- Fulton, AR
- Independence, AR
- Izard, AR
- Jackson, AR
- Lawrence, AR
- Madison, AR
- Marion, AR
- Newton, AR
- Randolph, AR
- Searcy, AR
- Sharp, AR
- Stone, AR
The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking the possibility of high winds, hail, heavy rain, and isolated thunderstorms.
