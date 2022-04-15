FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued across the Ozarks through Friday evening

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Prepare for an active night of severe storms in the Ozarks.

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for several counties in the Ozarks region through 10 p.m. Friday. The watch includes the following Missouri counties:

Barry, MO

Christian, MO

Douglas, MO

Howell, MO

Oregon, MO

Ozark, MO

Shannon, MO

Stone, MO

Taney, MO

Texas, MO

Webster, MO

Wright, MO

The watch includes the following Arkansas counties:

Baxter, AR

Boone, AR

Carroll, AR

Fulton, AR

Independence, AR

Izard, AR

Jackson, AR

Lawrence, AR

Madison, AR

Marion, AR

Newton, AR

Randolph, AR

Searcy, AR

Sharp, AR

Stone, AR

The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking the possibility of high winds, hail, heavy rain, and isolated thunderstorms.

