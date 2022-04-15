Man charged in federal child porn case tied to Laclede County

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - A man faces criminal charges in connection with a federal child pornography case tied to Laclede County.

John Carpenter, 41, is currently being held in the Greene County Jail. He faces a federal charges for knowingly receiving and distributing child porn. He is accused in criminal activity in Laclede County between July 6, 2021 to April 13, 2022.

Federal officials have been investigating illegal activity suspected from Carpenter since October 2019. According to court documents, an undercover officer Australia communicated with an email linked to Carpenter at that time. Investigators say the suspect claimed to have been 15 years old and sent three images to undercover address depicting sexual abuse of a child.

Per court records, a broadband company revealed an IP address tied to the activity was assigned to Carpenter in Connecticut. Investigators obtained a warrant in January 2020 and found a video on a Google drive depicting acts of child sexual abuse. After collecting evidence, federal officials charged Carpenter on Dec. 23, 2021 in Connecticut for possession of child porn and promoting a minor in obscene performance.

Prior to then, investigators began investigating a cybertip submitted over child sexual abuse material in August 2021. A review found an account linked to Carpenter and led officials to images and videos containing child sexual abuse material.

An IP address and phone records linked the activity to Carpenter and his mother’s address in Lebanon. According to court records, the IP address was traced to content sent to Connecticut and South Carolina.

A preliminary hearing and detention hearing over Carpenter’s case in Laclede County is set for April 19.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.