Man from Joplin, Mo. drowns in Table Rock Lake
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 5:14 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NEAR EAGLE ROCK, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol says fishermen found the body of a man from Joplin in Table Rock Lake Thursday afternoon.
Mark Williams, 52, was reported missing by his family. Fishermen found his body a half-mile from Point 26 just after 12:30.
The patrol says Williams was in a kayak when he went into the water.
