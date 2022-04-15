Advertisement

Police investigate death at West Plains Motel

(WILX)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - The West Plains Police Department is investigating a death Friday afternoon at the West Plains Motel.

The motel is located in the 500 block of Porter Wagoner Boulevard. Officers responded to the scene around 3:15 p.m. Friday.

Investigators have not yet disclosed whether if there was any suspicious activity connected with the death. However, police say there is no threat to the public.

Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hail and damaging winds are the primary hazards
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Strong to severe storms possible tonight
Jerry “Austin” Robinson pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting homicide by child abuse in the...
GRAPHIC: Husband of Food Network star pleads guilty in 3-year-old’s beating death
FILE
Man from Joplin, Mo. drowns in Table Rock Lake
Nixa residents near State Highway 14 and Gregg Road woke up to a horrible smell Thursday morning.
What’s that smell? Nixa residents wake up to a stench
Andrew Nix.
Registered sex offender accused of new sex crimes involving children in Texas County, Mo.

Latest News

Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds 1,750+ in its weekly report; Arkansas adds 50+ new cases
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Tornado Warning for parts of northern Arkansas
Protest held in Jefferson City outside MoDOT headquarters over highway worker safety
Protest held in Jefferson City outside MoDOT headquarters over highway worker safety
Protest held in Jefferson City outside MoDOT headquarters over highway worker safety