Police investigate death at West Plains Motel

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - The West Plains Police Department is investigating a death Friday afternoon at the West Plains Motel.

The motel is located in the 500 block of Porter Wagoner Boulevard. Officers responded to the scene around 3:15 p.m. Friday.

Investigators have not yet disclosed whether if there was any suspicious activity connected with the death. However, police say there is no threat to the public.

Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.