Preliminary hearing postponed again in criminal case of James Phelps, now set for July

James Phelps/Dallas County Jail
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) - A preliminary hearing in the criminal case of James Phelps, one of two men charged in the murder of Dallas County woman Cassidy Rainwater, has been postponed once again.

The preliminary hearing is now planned for July 14, 2022. It was rescheduled after Phelps appeared in court Friday for a motion hearing, during which a judge approved a request for a continuance.

Phelps and co-defendant Timothy Norton face first-degree murder charges after authorities recovered the human remains of Rainwater. They also face charges for kidnapping and abandonment of a corpse. Norton has a criminal setting scheduled for April 26.

In an exclusive interview with KY3, Sheriff Scott Rice said DNA confirmed Rainwater’s flesh was found in a freezer. He said the rest of her remains were found scattered on a nearby property belonging to Bill Rainwater, Cassidy’s grandfather. Tests returned to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office in November confirmed the remains matched with Rainwater.

KY3 News first broke the news of the case in mid-September. FBI investigators contacted detectives in Dallas County saying they received photos from an anonymous person showing Rainwater in a cage. Investigators say a detective recognized Rainwater in a partially nude state. After searching Phelps’ phone, officials discovered seven photos of Rainwater.

In March, an attorney for Phelps filed several motions in the criminal case, including a motion to dismiss a charge of abandonment of a corpse. Phelps is represented by Thomas Jacquinot, a public defender for the Capital Division who is based in Kansas City.

