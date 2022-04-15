Program offering free meals to Missouri students since pandemic concludes at end of school year

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - For some students across Missouri, they will no longer have access to free meals at the end of the school year as a federal-funded program expires.

During the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic two years ago, the federal government funded a program that allowed all students to receive free meals, even for students who were not previously eligible. However, the federal government recently stopped funding the program.

The situation may lead to some tough decisions and limited options for students around the Ozarks. District leaders from Springfield Public Schools, the largest school district in Missouri, have informed staff that the program for free lunches will end at the end of the school year. The West Plains School District also notified parents of a similar change for the upcoming school year on Thursday.

Springfield Public Schools like many other districts in Missouri, will now return to policies that were in place for free and reduced lunch and breakfast meals before the pandemic. Once the program ends, all families and students who do not meet the previous requirements will have to carry a positive balance in their accounts for school meals.

“Both state and federal funding is tied to the percentage of students who qualify for free and reduced lunch, so often people assume they don’t qualify or maybe they feel like they have the means to pay,” said John Mulford, Springfield Public Schools Deputy Superintendent of Operations. “We highly encourage all families to complete the form and submit it because, even if they choose not to use it, the fact that they do qualify will help the school district receive additional funds to support their child and other children.”

Eligibility for the free and reduced lunch program will be determined by income guidelines and application packets. Districts will inform parents of income guidelines and application packets before the start of the next school year in August 2022.

