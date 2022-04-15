Protest held in Jefferson City outside MoDOT headquarters over highway worker safety

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Around 20 people gathered outside of Missouri Department of Transportation headquarters Friday morning in Jefferson City to advocate for improvements to highway worker safety.

Many protestors are searching for answers five months after two MoDOT employees were killed in a work zone near St. Louis. Kaitlyn Anderson, a 25-year-old who was pregnant, and James Brooks died in the collision. Another MoDOT worker, Michael Brown, survived the crash.

Family members and friends are blaming MoDOT for the fatal accident.

“Where did the breakdown happen? And what is their plan to make sure that that breakdown in training and knowledge never happens again? People have families. We want them to go home at night. We want our loved ones to come home, “ said Tabatha Moore, an aunt to Anderson.

”Give us the training we actually need of how to set up in a lane because I was never taught that most of my training at most that was on the job on the road,” said Brown.

NBC-affiliate KOMU-8 reports that MoDOT did not comment on the protest because a spokesperson said the family of the victim has legal representation.

