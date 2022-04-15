Residents can give their feedback on trail project between Springfield and Ozark

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Residents have a chance to shape a big part of a trail project spanning Greene and Christian County.

The Chadwick Flyer Trail will be a bike and pedestrian trail connecting Springfield and Ozark. Parts of the trail will follow the former Frisco rail system -- once called the “Chadwick Flyer.”

“Our hope is to provide an alternative way, other than using your car, to get to work, to school and the places you want to go between Ozark and Springfield,” says Sara Fields, Executive Director at Ozarks Transportation Organization. “It’s also an opportunity to showcase our outdoors and the beautiful environment that we have in the Ozarks.”

But there’s going to be a big hurdle... crossing Highway 65 to get between the two cities. Ozarks Transportation Organization, Ozark Greenways, and the City of Ozark commissioned a study to see how they can make that happen.

“There are three alternatives outlined,” says Fields. “Two are over and one is actually an underpass. So, we’re looking in terms of the location and the manner in which 65 could be crossed.”

Option one is a 275-foot-long ADA-compliant bridge over highway 65. It would be with 14-foot wide, account for stormwater drainage around highway 65, and cost $2.7 million. According to the study, the benefits of option one are a more isolated experience, independence from the future Longview Road and US-65 interchange project, and less impact to traffic on 65 during construction. The cons outlined are a narrow right-of-way around the beginning of the bridge, and the fact that it would be built at an angle over the highway.

Option two is a 243-foot-long ADA-compliant “box culvert” tunnel underneath the highway, built large enough to accommodate bikes and foot traffic. This option would also cost roughly $2.7 million to build. Benefits are less impact on surrounding properties and lower maintenance costs. Disadvantages include a greater impact on traffic on highway 65 while it’s built, and a “poor user experience” for anyone using the trail.

Option three is a 362-foot-long ADA-compliant bridge over 65 and where the future Longview Road interchange ramp will be. This is the most expensive option, at an estimated cost of $3.5 million. The study says benefits include potential higher use of the trail since it would be near a new interchange, less impact to the property surrounding highway 65, and more opportunities for “enhanced aesthetics.” Disadvantages include higher costs due to the longer length and that portion of the trail being closed while the Longview Road interchange is built.

Fields says that safety is the focus of all three options.

“All of the options actually separate pedestrians from car traffic,” says Fields. “So, you know, we’re not utilizing an existing bridge where there would be conflicts in traffic. All three of the alternatives would be very safe.”

Fields says the organization does not know when construction would start yet. Residents can share their thoughts on the crossing until 5:00 pm on April 25th. There’s a few ways you can do that. You can follow this link to giveusyourinput.org, email comment@ozarkstransportation.org, or send your thoughts in writing to OTO, 2208 W. Chesterfield Blvd., Suite 101, Springfield, MO 65807.

The study includes diagrams of where the crossing would be for each option, as well as more specifics on the pros and cons of each. You can find that here: https://media.ozarkstransportation.org/documents/04082022-Chadwick-Flyer-Trail-US-65-Crossing-Location-Study-Report.pdf

