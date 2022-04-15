Texas County Memorial Hospital gets $1 million federal grant to expand rural health care

TEXAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Texas County Memorial Hospital has received a $1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to expand its rural health care resources.

The grant comes as part of a new federal program intended to help rural health care providers in 22 states, including Missouri.

The USDA announced the creation of the Emergency Rural Health Care Grant Program on Wednesday, which is supported under President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan Act. The program aims to help rural hospitals financially and improve access to COVID-19 vaccines, testing and supplies.

Jeff Gettys, the director of projects and foundation at the Texas County Memorial Hospital, said this is just the beginning of plans to expand.

”This is just one of the stepping stones that we’re working on here at TCMH to continue the quality of care that we can find our community,” said Gettys. “So we’re not done yet.”

The USDA is award grants to 93 rural health care organizations. The money will help help health care providers implement telehealth and nutrition assistance programs. It will also help hospitals increase staffing to administer COVID-19 vaccines and testing.

Gettys said the $1 million donation to TCMH is a great contribution.

“This money will actually do is enables us to pay for a portion of the surgical buildout. Currently we have the shell of the building available,” said Gettys.

Gettys said they started building a new surgery center a few years ago, but had to stop due to the pandemic. With this new grant, plans will be back on track.

“It allows us to finish off this space and make it a usable entity and service for our community,” said Gettys. “So this grant will cover about half of of the overall cost.”

Gettys said there will be two new operating rooms, procedure room, and more private pre-operation rooms.

TCMH is the largest county in Missouri receiving funds, serving a community of roughly 25,000 people. Gettys said these funds will help people have access to great health care locally.

“Without having those extra burdens increases the likelihood of a better outcome for our patients and the increased quality,” said Gettys.

Gettys said even more help is on the way. The hospital has $6 million worth of more projects leaders will also focus on this year.

