Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash leads to backups at Republic Street and Scenic Avenue in south Springfield

A crash is leading to some traffic tie-ups Friday afternoon near the intersection of Republic...
A crash is leading to some traffic tie-ups Friday afternoon near the intersection of Republic Street and Scenic Avenue in south Springfield.(OzarksTraffic.com)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A crash is leading to some traffic tie-ups Friday afternoon near the intersection of Republic Street and Scenic Avenue in south Springfield.

Firefighters and police officers have arrived to the scene to assist. Investigators say multiple vehicles were involved in the crash around 2:30 p.m.

It’s unclear if anyone is hurt at this time. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area or use alternate routes, if possible. Crews have closed off a few lanes in the area to clear the scene.

Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerry “Austin” Robinson pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting homicide by child abuse in the...
GRAPHIC: Husband of Food Network star pleads guilty in 3-year-old’s beating death
Hail and damaging winds are the primary hazards
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Strong to severe storms possible tonight
Nixa residents near State Highway 14 and Gregg Road woke up to a horrible smell Thursday morning.
What’s that smell? Nixa residents wake up to a stench
Andrew Nix.
Registered sex offender accused of new sex crimes involving children in Texas County, Mo.
FILE
Man from Joplin, Mo. drowns in Table Rock Lake

Latest News

Hail and damaging winds are the primary hazards
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Strong to severe storms possible tonight
Texas County Memorial Hospital.
Texas County Memorial Hospital gets $1 million federal grant to expand rural health care
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking for information on a high-profile theft case from...
FBI seeks information on theft of Andy Warhol prints from Springfield Art Museum in 2016
John Carpenter.
Man charged in federal child porn case tied to Laclede County