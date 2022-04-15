TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash leads to backups at Republic Street and Scenic Avenue in south Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A crash is leading to some traffic tie-ups Friday afternoon near the intersection of Republic Street and Scenic Avenue in south Springfield.

Firefighters and police officers have arrived to the scene to assist. Investigators say multiple vehicles were involved in the crash around 2:30 p.m.

It’s unclear if anyone is hurt at this time. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area or use alternate routes, if possible. Crews have closed off a few lanes in the area to clear the scene.

Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.