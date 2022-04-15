Advertisement

Triple-A and St. Louis Blues partner to encourage safe driving

St. Louis Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko (91) reaches for a loose puck during the third period of an...
St. Louis Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko (91) reaches for a loose puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Arizona Coyotes Monday, April 4, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Residents can take a safe driving pledge for a chance to win St. Louis Blues gear.

Triple-A Missouri and the Blues are partnering to get fans to combat distracted driving for a chance to win autographed Blues gear. April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

Throughout the month, fans will be chosen to receive autographed Memorabilia for each of the Blues’ home games in April. Entries will open the day of the first chance to win tomorrow when the Blues take on Minnesota.

To enter and take the pledge, visit online bluenatics.stlouisblues.com.

