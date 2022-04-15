Two charged in Phelps County drug bust, four weapons also recovered

ROLLA, Mo. (KY3) - Two people are behind bars in connection with a recent drug bust in Phelps County.

Chad Krause, 42, and Mackenzie Wagner, 24, are being held at the Phelps County Jail. Krause was charged with delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon. Wagner was charged with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance and one count of unlawful use of a weapon

A Rolla drug enforcement team responded to the 24000 block of County Road 6130 in Newburg, Missouri on Wednesday. While serving a warrant, investigators located and seized various amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl, in addition to four firearms.

Krause and Wagner are both being held on $150,000 bond. Both are scheduled to appear in court on May 10.

