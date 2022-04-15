Advertisement

Two charged in Phelps County drug bust, four weapons also recovered

Chad Krause and Mackenzie Wagner are behind bars in connection with a recent drug bust in...
Chad Krause and Mackenzie Wagner are behind bars in connection with a recent drug bust in Phelps County.(Phelps County Sheriff's Office)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROLLA, Mo. (KY3) - Two people are behind bars in connection with a recent drug bust in Phelps County.

Chad Krause, 42, and Mackenzie Wagner, 24, are being held at the Phelps County Jail. Krause was charged with delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon. Wagner was charged with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance and one count of unlawful use of a weapon

A Rolla drug enforcement team responded to the 24000 block of County Road 6130 in Newburg, Missouri on Wednesday. While serving a warrant, investigators located and seized various amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl, in addition to four firearms.

Krause and Wagner are both being held on $150,000 bond. Both are scheduled to appear in court on May 10.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hail and damaging winds are the primary hazards
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Strong to severe storms possible tonight
Jerry “Austin” Robinson pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting homicide by child abuse in the...
GRAPHIC: Husband of Food Network star pleads guilty in 3-year-old’s beating death
FILE
Man from Joplin, Mo. drowns in Table Rock Lake
Nixa residents near State Highway 14 and Gregg Road woke up to a horrible smell Thursday morning.
What’s that smell? Nixa residents wake up to a stench
Andrew Nix.
Registered sex offender accused of new sex crimes involving children in Texas County, Mo.

Latest News

Protest held in Jefferson City outside MoDOT headquarters over highway worker safety
Protest held in Jefferson City outside MoDOT headquarters over highway worker safety
Protest held in Jefferson City outside MoDOT headquarters over highway worker safety
Hail and damaging winds are the primary hazards
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Strong to severe storms possible tonight
Boozman raises $1.1M for Arkansas Senate reelection bid
CYBER ATTACK: OTC announces it was a victim of cyber fraud