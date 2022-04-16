Farmers Market of the Ozarks hosts Easter Eggstravaganza

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s Easter weekend. If you don’t make it to one of the many Easter egg hunts happening Saturday morning, then you can head out to the Farmers Market of the Ozarks for the Easter Eggstravaganza.

There is going to be fun for the whole family. All-day egg hunting for little ones and a hip-hopping race through the market with prizes for kids and adults.

“They’re just going to be eggs galore all over the place,” said Farmers Market of the Ozarks Manager Jessie Stone. “Kids will find the eggs, and then just come up and redeem them for candy. We’ll keep putting the eggs back out all day. No matter what time you get there, we are not going to be out of eggs. There will be some golden Easter eggs as well. When you find the golden Easter egg, it’s extra special. You come up and get an extra special prize.”

The Farmers Market will host 70 vendors ready to sell farm-fresh meat and produce to help you prepare for your Easter dinner and support local farmers.

“There are 70-100 families that are under our umbrella [that] make their full living for their families here,” said Stone. “It’s a really big deal. When we have big events like this, of course, it makes a difference to their bottom line because we get more crowds in and they’re buying from them. Then it makes a great connection for all of the community as well. Not only are our farmers supporting their families, but that means that they’re also able to continue being farmers and giving great the best possible food to our community.”

The Farmers Market of the Ozarks is open every Saturday all year long. The Easter Eggstravaganza is happening from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Farmer’s Market Pavilion on Republic Road.

