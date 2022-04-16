FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe weather hits northern Arkansas
NORTHERN ARKANSAS (KY3) - Several modes of severe weather hit several counties Friday evening in northern Arkansas.
Forecasts have called for hail, damaging winds and thunderstorms. Some tornado warnings were issued around 7 p.m. for some northern Arkansas counties.
Amid severe storms Friday, the National Weather Service confirmed a large and extremely dangerous move between Sharp, Randolph, and Lawrence Counties.
A viewer in Cherokee Village told Gray-TV sister station that the front of his home is gone, cars are crushed and there’s softball-sized hail. The National Weather Service confirms some cars have flipped over in Lawrence County, Arkansas, just east of the KY3 viewing area.
While reviewing damage, the National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for many northeastern Arkansas counties through midnight. During a watch, atmospheric conditions are favorable for a tornado to develop, but a tornado has not yet been sighted or indicated by weather radar.
If upgraded to a tornado warning, a tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar and there is imminent danger to life and property. If you’re in the area of a tornado warning, seek shelter immediately.
Tornado warnings issued in the following counties earlier Friday expired by 8:30 p.m.:
- Baxter, AR
- Fulton, AR
- Jackson, AR
- Lawrence, AR
- Randolph, AR
- Sharp, AR
KY3 viewer Rachel Wright shared this video of cloud movement prior to the tornado-warned storm.
The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking the potential for severe weather through Friday evening. Rain, hail and strong winds are also likely through the night. Stay ahead of changing weather while on-the-go with the KY3 First Alert Weather app.
Download it in the Apple Store. Use your camera on your phone to download QR code below.
Download it in the Google Play Store too. Use your camera on your phone to download QR code below.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.