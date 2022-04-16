FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe weather hits northern Arkansas

NORTHERN ARKANSAS (KY3) - Several modes of severe weather hit several counties Friday evening in northern Arkansas.

Forecasts have called for hail, damaging winds and thunderstorms. Some tornado warnings were issued around 7 p.m. for some northern Arkansas counties.

Amid severe storms Friday, the National Weather Service confirmed a large and extremely dangerous move between Sharp, Randolph, and Lawrence Counties.

A viewer in Cherokee Village told Gray-TV sister station that the front of his home is gone, cars are crushed and there’s softball-sized hail. The National Weather Service confirms some cars have flipped over in Lawrence County, Arkansas, just east of the KY3 viewing area.

As of 815 pm CDT...cars were flipped on Highway 67 at Walnut Ridge (Lawrence Co). A Tornado Emergency remains in effect for the city as well as Sedgwick (Lawrence Co). #arwx — NWS Little Rock (@NWSLittleRock) April 16, 2022

While reviewing damage, the National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for many northeastern Arkansas counties through midnight. During a watch, atmospheric conditions are favorable for a tornado to develop, but a tornado has not yet been sighted or indicated by weather radar.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Arkansas, Missouri and Tennessee until 12 AM CDT pic.twitter.com/KswqWdztWl — NWS Little Rock (@NWSLittleRock) April 16, 2022

If upgraded to a tornado warning, a tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar and there is imminent danger to life and property. If you’re in the area of a tornado warning, seek shelter immediately.

Tornado warnings issued in the following counties earlier Friday expired by 8:30 p.m.:

Baxter, AR

Fulton, AR

Jackson, AR

Lawrence, AR

Randolph, AR

Sharp, AR

KY3 viewer Rachel Wright shared this video of cloud movement prior to the tornado-warned storm.

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Rachel Wright shared this time lapse of cloud movement from nearly an hour ago in Mountain Home. A tornado warning or watch remains in effect for many northern Arkansas counties.



DETAILS: https://t.co/LTV2Jbw0T6 pic.twitter.com/rxucAPbAvk — KY3 Weather (@KY3StormTeam) April 16, 2022

