FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Tornado Warning for parts of northern Arkansas
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Tornado Warning for a few counties Friday evening in northwest Arkansas.
During a tornado warning, a tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar and there is imminent danger to life and property. If you’re in the area of a tornado warning, seek shelter immediately.
The following counties in Missouri are currently under a tornado warning through 8:30 p.m.:
- Jackson, AR
- Lawrence, AR
- Randolph, AR
- Sharp, AR
No additional tornado warnings or watches have been issued as of Friday. During a watch, atmospheric conditions are favorable for a tornado to develop, but a tornado has not yet been sighted or indicated by weather radar.
Some of the earlier tornado warnings, like ones in Baxter and Fulton counties, have expired. KY3 viewer Rachel Wright shared this video of cloud movement prior to the tornado-warned storm.
The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking the potential for severe weather through Friday evening. Rain, hail and strong winds are also likely through the night. Stay ahead of changing weather while on-the-go with the KY3 First Alert Weather app.
