FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Tornado Warning for parts of northern Arkansas

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Tornado Warning for a few counties Friday evening in northwest Arkansas.

During a tornado warning, a tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar and there is imminent danger to life and property. If you’re in the area of a tornado warning, seek shelter immediately.

The following counties in Missouri are currently under a tornado warning through 8:30 p.m.:

Jackson, AR

Lawrence, AR

Randolph, AR

Sharp, AR

Tornado Emergency including Pocahontas AR, Walnut Ridge AR, Hoxie AR until 8:30 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/8xowEUE8zC — NWS Little Rock (@NWSLittleRock) April 16, 2022

No additional tornado warnings or watches have been issued as of Friday. During a watch, atmospheric conditions are favorable for a tornado to develop, but a tornado has not yet been sighted or indicated by weather radar.

Some of the earlier tornado warnings, like ones in Baxter and Fulton counties, have expired. KY3 viewer Rachel Wright shared this video of cloud movement prior to the tornado-warned storm.

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Rachel Wright shared this time lapse of cloud movement from nearly an hour ago in Mountain Home. A tornado warning or watch remains in effect for many northern Arkansas counties.



DETAILS: https://t.co/LTV2Jbw0T6 pic.twitter.com/rxucAPbAvk — KY3 Weather (@KY3StormTeam) April 16, 2022

The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking the potential for severe weather through Friday evening. Rain, hail and strong winds are also likely through the night. Stay ahead of changing weather while on-the-go with the KY3 First Alert Weather app.

