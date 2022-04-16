Jury trials set for three accused in 2019 homicide case in Greene County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Jury trials are planned later this year for three people accused in a Greene County homicide case from 2019.

Prosecutors have charged Dustin Winter, William Skaggs and Kaleigh Pickle in connection with the case. All three face charges over the disappearance of a Elijah McReynolds, a Springfield man reported missing in July 2019. Police later classified his disappearance as a homicide.

Winter and Pickle have jury trials scheduled to begin September 19, while Skaggs has a jury trial planned November 29, per court records. Winter and Skaggs appeared in court Thursday prior for pre-trial hearings.

In August 2019, nearly a month after McReynolds was reported missing, police say a confidential source came forward accusing Dustin Winter, 30, of being involved in McReynolds’ death. The tip claimed McReynolds was killed in a U-Haul van sometime between July 23-29, 2019 and somewhere around Springfield or Stafford, per court documents.

Investigators learned Winter had charges for not returning the U-Haul on time. After tracking the U-Haul, investigators say Winter led officers on high-speed chase through Springfield and Strafford, which ended in Winter crashing the U-Haul near Marshfield.

According to court documents, police acquired a warrant for forensic testing in the U-Haul van. Deputies collected swabs to confirm evidence of McReynolds’ blood in the van. The same source who tipped authorities about the U-Haul called officers after Winter’s arrest and claimed he had two accomplices, identified as Skaggs and Pickle, per court documents.

Winter is charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping and tampering with physical evidence in felony prosecution. He was previously jailed in a different county on an unrelated charge.

Skaggs and Pickle are both charged with second-degree murder and kidnapping in the case. Pickle has pleaded guilty to the kidnapping charge, but not the murder charge, per court records.

While the case is classified as a homicide, investigators say they do not know where McReynolds’ body is located.

