Lawn care companies around the Ozarks adjust to rising gas costs

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With gas prices rising over recent weeks, many local businesses are feeling the effects. The lawn care industry is one of many that relies on gas.

Shawn Jones, the owner of 417 Mowing, said his company is adapting to the changing prices.

”We’re putting between five to eight hours a day on each machine,” said Jones. “So they’ve got to be able to stand up to that.”

Last year, the company went through $110,000 in gas. Jones expects those costs rise substantially by the end of the year, but he does have a few tricks to cut down on the price.

“We’ve always worked on route density,” said Jones. “We’re making an investment in our equipment.”

Increases at the pump and labor shortages have hurt many, causing small businesses to adapt by raising prices.

Jones said they have not yet had to narrow services due to gas prices, but if prices keep going up, things could change.

“Labor and fuel, those are going to be the business biggest expenses we have,” said Jones. “The two major factors driving our expenses. When they both go up, we’re forced to raise our prices,” said Jones.

Jones said there are ways for customers to save too. His mowers use about 60% of fuel compared to other brands. He recommends you use premium fuel as he does, because it will prolong the life of your machines.

“Your equipment’s just not going to run right unless you’re using the ethanol-free blends,” said Jones. “That’s going to hurt more at the pump, but in the long run, you’re going to be saving on maintenance.”

Jones said electric mowers may save you money, but you could lose out on overall power and reliability compared to gas powered.

