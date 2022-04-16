Man working on semitruck in Monett struck, killed in crash involving another semitruck

MONETT, Mo. (KY3) - A man working on his semitruck died Friday morning after he was struck in a collision involving another semitruck, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

MSHP reports that Randy Hance, 69, of Rolla, died in the crash. Next of kin have been notified. The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on private property off of Chapell Drive in Monett.

Investigators say a semitruck operated by Troy Dunlop, 49, of Exeter, was backing up when it struck the trailer of a parked semitruck. When that collision happened, investigators say Hance was working on the trailer brakes of his truck.

A spokesperson with MSHP Troop D tells KY3 that Hance attempted to step out from underneath the truck, but was struck by the semitruck that was backing up. MSHP says Hance was on private property when he was struck.

MSHP Troop D, which covers several counties in southwest Missouri, has investigated 27 traffic-related fatalities in 2022.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.