Meth bust in Norwood, Mo. leads to several arrests

Kim Anthony, 58, and Brett Anthony, 41, are both behind bars in connection with a Norwood drug bust Friday afternoon.(Wright County Sheriff's Office)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NORWOOD, Mo. (KY3) - Deputies arrested three people Friday during a drug bust in Wright County.

Kim Anthony, 58, and Brett Anthony, 41, are both behind bars. Investigators say both are a prior and persistent felony offenders. They are jailed for felony possession of a controlled substance, but the Wright County Sheriff’s Office says formal charges are pending. A third person was arrested, but not named in the investigation.

An investigation led by the Wright County Special Operations Group led to the arrests. Authorities served a high-risk narcotics search warrant around 3:30 p.m. Friday on Wright Street in Norwood city limits.

While responding, officers seized methamphetamine and paraphernalia commonly used to ingest illegal narcotics. Kim Anthony and Brett Anthony are being held in the Wright County Jail in connection with the investigation. The sheriff’s office says Brett is currently being supervised by the Missouri Department of Probation and Parole.

The Wright County Special Operations Group led the investigation. A team including Wright County Deputies, Mountain Grove police officers and Mansfield police officers all assisted with the warrant.

