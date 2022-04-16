Advertisement

Missouri Rep. Ian Mackey confronts Rep. Chuck Basye on bill that could allow transgender athletic bans

Missouri Rep. Ian Mackey (D-St. Louis County) confronted Rep. Chuck Basye (R-Rocheport) in a recent exchange over a bill that could allow schools to restrict transgender athletes from competing in sports.(Missouri House Democratic Caucus/Twitter)
By KY3 Staff
Updated: 34 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - A Missouri state representative confronted another representative in a recent exchange over a bill that could allow schools to restrict transgender athletes from competing in sports.

The exchange involved Missouri representatives Ian Mackey (D-St. Louis County) and Chuck Basye (R-Rocheport). Basye is the sponsor of HB 2734, an amendment which would allow local elections over whether transgender girls can compete on K-12 girls’ sports teams.

In a viral video from the House floor, Mackey, who is openly gay, asked Basye to reflect on his relationship with his own brother, who is also gay. The conversation included remarks from Basye on his brother, noting that his brother thought the family would hold being gay against him. Basye said he “didn’t know” why his brother would think that and said “it never would have happened.”

Mackey then criticized the legislation and followed up with these remarks:

“I would have been afraid to tell you too. Because of stuff like this, because this is what you’re focused on, this is the legislation you want to put forward, this is what consumes your time.”

The exchange, captured on video Thursday, has more than 4 million views on Twitter.

House members recently voted 89-40 to add a provision to the bill. Members on both sides of the aisle discussed the amendment this week.

Supporters of the bill say it’s unfair for transgender girls to compete against other girls. But Democrats say there’s not an issue with transgender athletes in Missouri and that Republicans are pushing the proposal to win primaries.

After the conversation, Rep. Basye shared the following statement via Facebook.

Missouri’s current public high school sports rules already prohibit transgender girls from competing on girls teams unless they’re undergoing hormone therapy.

Two transgender girls have been approved to play on Missouri girls’ teams in the past decade.

