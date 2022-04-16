Pedestrian struck, killed in crash involving two semitrucks in Monett

MONETT, Mo. (KY3) - A pedestrian died Friday morning after he was struck in a collision involving two semitrucks, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

MSHP reports that Randy Hance, 69, of Rolla, died in the crash. Next of kin have been notified.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on private property off of Chapell Drive in Monett.

Investigators say a semitruck operated by Troy Dunlop, 49, of Exeter, was heading eastbound when it struck a parked semitruck, which then struck Hance upon impact. MSHP says Hance was standing on private property when he was struck. Investigators did not release any information on who was previously driving the parked truck.

MSHP Troop D, which covers several counties in southwest Missouri, has investigated 27 traffic-related fatalities in 2022.

