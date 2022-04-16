Springfield Public Schools announces new principals for seven schools for 2022-23 school year

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Public Schools has announced new principals for seven schools ahead of the next school year.

Each of the new principals will start their new positions on July 1. Appointments are official after approval by the Board of Education.

New principals in the Springfield Public Schools district include:

Curt Ivery - Cherokee Middle School

Becky Ash - Hickory Hills K-8

Tommy Wells - Pershing K-8

Duane Cox - Pipkin Middle School

Blaine Broderick - Twain Elementary

Cheryl Goetz - Weaver Elementary

Shondra Fetter - York Elementary

