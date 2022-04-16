Advertisement

Springfield Public Schools announces new principals for seven schools for 2022-23 school year

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Public Schools has announced new principals for seven schools ahead of the next school year.

Each of the new principals will start their new positions on July 1. Appointments are official after approval by the Board of Education.

New principals in the Springfield Public Schools district include:

  • Curt Ivery - Cherokee Middle School
  • Becky Ash - Hickory Hills K-8
  • Tommy Wells - Pershing K-8
  • Duane Cox - Pipkin Middle School
  • Blaine Broderick - Twain Elementary
  • Cheryl Goetz - Weaver Elementary
  • Shondra Fetter - York Elementary

