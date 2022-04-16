Advertisement

Springfield’s economic development director steps down, joining BKD accounting firm

Sarah Kerner, a longtime leader with the City of Springfield is stepping down from her position...
Sarah Kerner, a longtime leader with the City of Springfield is stepping down from her position as the city’s director of economic development.(City of Springfield)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A longtime leader with the City of Springfield is stepping down from her position as the city’s director of economic development.

Sarah Kerner has worked in several roles with the City of Springfield since 2008.

In a LinkedIn post she shared earlier this week, Kerner said she has accepted a position as assistant general counsel at BKD, a Springfield-based accounting firm. The firm is merging with Charlotte-based accounting firm Dixon Hughes Goodman in June.

Kerner shared the following message via LinkedIn:

“This role stretched me to become a more confident public speaker and gave me the opportunity to get involved on the front lines of community development and growth.

It has been exciting to work on projects that have such importance for the continued success of our city and the entire Ozarks region. It has also been a true pleasure to work with the City’s team of talented, hard working and accomplished public servants.

As I begin my next career pivot, I look forward to staying connected and collaborating with all of you, even though I am leaving my public-facing role at the City and heading back to the legal world.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jillian Casper/Baxter County, Ark.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe weather hits northern Arkansas
Michael Matty/Salem, Ark.
VIEWER PICTURES: Severe storms roll through the Ozarks Friday evening
Outdoor plans may need to move indoors
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cold & soggy Easter forecast
FILE
Man from Joplin, Mo. drowns in Table Rock Lake
Police investigate death at West Plains Motel

Latest News

O-Zone: Drury 14, SBU 1
O-Zone: Drury 14, SBU 1
Man working on semitruck in Monett struck, killed in crash involving another semitruck
Outdoor plans may need to move indoors
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cold & soggy Easter forecast
Light to moderate rainfall expected through the day
Rain chances rising for Easter Sunday