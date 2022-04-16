Springfield’s economic development director steps down, joining BKD accounting firm

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A longtime leader with the City of Springfield is stepping down from her position as the city’s director of economic development.

Sarah Kerner has worked in several roles with the City of Springfield since 2008.

In a LinkedIn post she shared earlier this week, Kerner said she has accepted a position as assistant general counsel at BKD, a Springfield-based accounting firm. The firm is merging with Charlotte-based accounting firm Dixon Hughes Goodman in June.

Kerner shared the following message via LinkedIn:

“This role stretched me to become a more confident public speaker and gave me the opportunity to get involved on the front lines of community development and growth.

It has been exciting to work on projects that have such importance for the continued success of our city and the entire Ozarks region. It has also been a true pleasure to work with the City’s team of talented, hard working and accomplished public servants.

As I begin my next career pivot, I look forward to staying connected and collaborating with all of you, even though I am leaving my public-facing role at the City and heading back to the legal world.”

