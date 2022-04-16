TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash closes stretch of I-44 near Mount Vernon, Mo.

NEAR MOUNT VERNON, Mo. (KY3) - MoDOT crews closed a stretch of I-44 near Mount Vernon to clean up a crash.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. in the westbound lanes near Mile Marker 44. Crews closed all lanes of traffic.

MoDOT is rerouting traffic at Exit 46 and Missouri 39. Watch for the detour in that area.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.