TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash closes stretch of I-44 near Mount Vernon, Mo.

MoDOT crews closed a stretch of I-44 near Mount Vernon to clean up a crash.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEAR MOUNT VERNON, Mo. (KY3) - MoDOT crews closed a stretch of I-44 near Mount Vernon to clean up a crash.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. in the westbound lanes near Mile Marker 44. Crews closed all lanes of traffic.

MoDOT is rerouting traffic at Exit 46 and Missouri 39. Watch for the detour in that area.

