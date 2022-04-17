Advertisement

Brookline Fire Protection District holds free training course over hybrid vehicle fires

A training course at the Brookline Fire Protection District headquarters Saturday helped firefighters learn more about how to properly put out fires in hybrid vehicles.(Brookline Fire Protection District)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BROOKLINE, Mo. (KY3) - A training course at the Brookline Fire Protection District headquarters Saturday helped firefighters learn more about how to properly put out fires in hybrid vehicles.

Firefighters gathered for an eight-hour training course Saturday. Crews walked through some of the top strategies for battling and responding to fires in modern vehicles.

Vehicle fires are among the most common incidents that firefighters respond to in Missouri, but experts say certain incidents can be more dangerous if fire crews are unaware of what kind of vehicle is on fire.

The Brookline Fire Protection District says, while firefighters may have a general understanding of the basic response to burning hybrid vehicles, this does not hold true with some modern high-tech automobiles.

Training gave firefighters a stronger understanding of the proper angle of approach, components used in safety devices and materials used in newer cars that could lead to fires.

The Brookline Fire Protection District shared several photos from the training Saturday:

