Former Springfield mayor, Greene County commissioner endorse Lucas Kunce in Missouri US Senate race

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Lucas Kunce, a Democratic candidate in the Missouri U.S. Senate race, has picked up endorsements from two former officials in the Springfield region.

Jim O’Neal, former mayor of Springfield, and Dave Coonrod, former Greene County Presiding Commissioner, are endorsing Kunce for the U.S. Senate seat in the November 2022 election, according to an announcement from Kunce’s office earlier this week.

Kunce is one of several candidates running to replace retiring U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt. Several Republican candidates have also announced their intent to run for the position, including Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, former Governor Eric Greitens, Congressman Billy Long and Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler.

The primary election, during which voters can indicate their preference for their party’s candidate, is scheduled for August 2. The Missouri U.S. Senate race is up for vote in November.

