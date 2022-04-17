Advertisement

Howell County deputies recover stolen motorcycle, find it in the middle of a highway

Howell County deputies recovered a stolen motorcycle Saturday while responding to a call for service.(Howell County Sheriff's Office)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOWELL COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Howell County deputies recovered a stolen motorcycle Saturday while responding to a call for service.

Around 3 p.m. Saturday, deputies received information on a suspicious vehicle on Missouri Route 142 near Moody.

When they arrived to the scene, deputies found a motorcycle laying on its side in the middle of the highway. It matched the description of one that had been recently stolen out of West Plains, according to a records check.

After the West Plains Police Department confirmed the motorcycle was stolen, a towing removed the motorcycle from the scene.

No arrests have been reported in this investigation, which is being handled by the West Plains Police Department.

