Howell County deputies recover stolen motorcycle, find it in the middle of a highway
HOWELL COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Howell County deputies recovered a stolen motorcycle Saturday while responding to a call for service.
Around 3 p.m. Saturday, deputies received information on a suspicious vehicle on Missouri Route 142 near Moody.
When they arrived to the scene, deputies found a motorcycle laying on its side in the middle of the highway. It matched the description of one that had been recently stolen out of West Plains, according to a records check.
After the West Plains Police Department confirmed the motorcycle was stolen, a towing removed the motorcycle from the scene.
No arrests have been reported in this investigation, which is being handled by the West Plains Police Department.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.