Howell County deputies recover stolen motorcycle, find it in the middle of a highway

HOWELL COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Howell County deputies recovered a stolen motorcycle Saturday while responding to a call for service.

Around 3 p.m. Saturday, deputies received information on a suspicious vehicle on Missouri Route 142 near Moody.

When they arrived to the scene, deputies found a motorcycle laying on its side in the middle of the highway. It matched the description of one that had been recently stolen out of West Plains, according to a records check.

After the West Plains Police Department confirmed the motorcycle was stolen, a towing removed the motorcycle from the scene.

No arrests have been reported in this investigation, which is being handled by the West Plains Police Department.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.