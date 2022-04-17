Man arrested in connection with a homicide in Laclede County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - EDITED NEWS RELEASE:

The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a homicide that occurred at a mobile home in the 28000 block of Sassafras Road.

The Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call that a woman had been shot. The call came in just before 2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 16. When deputies arrived, they found Megan Bailey Nicol Glasser, 21, of Lebanon dead. Glasser lived at residence where the incident occurred.

Deputies on scene arrested Dillion Thomas Drake Bacon, 22, of Lebanon at the scene. Bacon lived at the residence with the victim. Two other people, related to the suspect were at the residence when the shooting occurred.

The Sheriff’s Office completed working the crime scene around 9:00 p.m. Investigators are currently interviewing and gathering evidence regarding the homicide. Bacon has not been charged. The next of kin has been notified. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

“A probable cause statement will be forward to the prosecutor, either tonight, or Sunday morning,” said Sheriff David Millsap.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.