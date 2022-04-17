Man charged in Texas County meth bust

TEXAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Prosecutors have charged a man after a meth bust Thursday in Texas County.

Shawn Skouby, 46, of Raymondville is being held in the Texas County Jail on one charge of delivery of a controlled substance. He is jailed on a $250,000 bond.

A joint investigation from the Texas County Sheriff’s Office and Houston Police Department led authorities to the drug bust. Deputies served a warrant at a Raymondville home on Orchard Street after Houston police acquired new information.

Deputies found methamphetamine during the search and say it was packaged in a manner consistent with distribution. Skouby was arrested at the residence while authorities served the warrant.

Authorities did not disclose how much methamphetamine was recovered.

