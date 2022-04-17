Advertisement

Man charged in Texas County meth bust

Prosecutors have charged Shawn Skouby after a meth bust Thursday in Texas County.
Prosecutors have charged Shawn Skouby after a meth bust Thursday in Texas County.(Texas County Jail)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Prosecutors have charged a man after a meth bust Thursday in Texas County.

Shawn Skouby, 46, of Raymondville is being held in the Texas County Jail on one charge of delivery of a controlled substance. He is jailed on a $250,000 bond.

A joint investigation from the Texas County Sheriff’s Office and Houston Police Department led authorities to the drug bust. Deputies served a warrant at a Raymondville home on Orchard Street after Houston police acquired new information.

Deputies found methamphetamine during the search and say it was packaged in a manner consistent with distribution. Skouby was arrested at the residence while authorities served the warrant.

Authorities did not disclose how much methamphetamine was recovered.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man working on semitruck in Monett struck, killed in crash involving another semitruck
Jillian Casper/Baxter County, Ark.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe weather hits northern Arkansas
Kim Anthony, 58, and Brett Anthony, 41, are both behind bars in connection with a Norwood drug...
Meth bust in Norwood, Mo. leads to several arrests
Michael Matty/Salem, Ark.
VIEWER PICTURES: Severe storms roll through the Ozarks Friday evening
Dillon Bacon.
Man arrested in connection with a homicide in Laclede County

Latest News

Howell County deputies recovered a stolen motorcycle Saturday while responding to a call for...
Howell County deputies recover stolen motorcycle, find it in the middle of a highway
Kansas City Royals left fielder Andrew Benintendi (16) and right fielder Whit Merrifield (15)...
Tigers-Royals series finale postponed due to weather
Springfield burglary call ends in early-morning police chase
Dillon Bacon.
Man arrested in connection with a homicide in Laclede County