National Park Service launches wellness challenge at Missouri parks, including Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The National Park Service is launching its wellness challenge Saturday across all seven national parks in Missouri.

Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield and George Washington Carver National Monument, the two National Park Service sites in southwest Missouri, are participating in the challenge. Getting outside for more than fresh air is the idea behind the wellness challenge.

”We need to get away from our little screens, and we need to get out in nature and reconnect with our heritage,” said Micheal Verney, Park visitor. “So I think it’s it’s a wonderful challenge and national parks is laid out for us, and I hope we all take advantage of it.”

According to a news release, The National Park Service Wellness Challenge “promotes the unique health resources that are found in national park sites across the country, and asks visitors to participate in physical, mental, and learning wellness activities unique to each park.”

”It’s a really good way to just kind of gauge your whole body or mind,” said David Hatfield Park Staff. “Hopefully people can learn something new about our nation’s history and can come out here into the park.”

According to the news release, “When an activity in each category is completed, participants can get their guide stamped by an NPS ranger or download a digital badge.” You can mark your achievements on the NPS website.

Missouri is the pilot state for this program, which was created with leadership and support from Gateway Arch National Park, Healthy Parks Healthy People and community partners.

”We’re kind of starting a program to get people out into the parks more,” said Hatfield. “We do have a lot of recreational users here, but also encourage folks to explore the battlefield and come out.“

