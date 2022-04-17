SILVER ADVISORY: Springfield police searching for missing woman

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department has issued a Silver Advisory for a woman reported missing Sunday.

Esther Bedell, 79, was last seen around 3:15 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of E. Pacific St.

Police say Bedell left on foot Sunday afternoon and traveled south from the home. She has a history of entering and sitting in random vehicles. Police say she is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

Bedell was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and sweatpants with black slippers and bonnet. Bedell is described as a 5-foot-3, 145-pound woman.

The Springfield Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in finding Bedell. If you have any information, contact your nearest law enforcement agency or the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810.

