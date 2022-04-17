Advertisement

Some scientists are saying to leave your shoes outside

Some scientists are saying you should leave your shoes outside after wearing them.
Some scientists are saying you should leave your shoes outside after wearing them.(Pixabay)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A lot of us wear our shoes around the house, but you might want to think twice.

Researchers with “360 Dust Analysis” say leaving your shoes on inside the house could bring-in potentially harmful pathogens from outside.

They say shoes can carry microorganisms that are drug-resistant, including hospital-associated infectious germs that are difficult to treat.

Toxic road asphalt residue and lawn-treatment chemicals could also be tracked indoors.

If you aren’t interested in walking around barefoot or in socks indoors, the group says a solution could be to have some “indoor only” shoes that never get worn outside.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man working on semitruck in Monett struck, killed in crash involving another semitruck
Jillian Casper/Baxter County, Ark.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe weather hits northern Arkansas
Kim Anthony, 58, and Brett Anthony, 41, are both behind bars in connection with a Norwood drug...
Meth bust in Norwood, Mo. leads to several arrests
Michael Matty/Salem, Ark.
VIEWER PICTURES: Severe storms roll through the Ozarks Friday evening
Dillon Bacon.
Man arrested in connection with a homicide in Laclede County

Latest News

The two killed victims in the Pittsburgh neighborhood shooting were juveniles, officials say.
2 minors dead, 8 wounded in shooting at Pittsburgh party
Police say nine people were shot at a South Carolina club.
Authorities: 9 hurt in shooting at club in South Carolina.
Prosecutors have charged Shawn Skouby after a meth bust Thursday in Texas County.
Man charged in Texas County meth bust
Firefighters work to extinguish multiple fires after a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine,...
Mariupol teeters as Ukrainians defy surrender-or-die demand