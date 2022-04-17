Advertisement

Springfield burglary call ends in early morning police chase

Christopher Woods, 49, of Cambridge, Illinois was arrested Tuesday, April 12, 2022, on federal...
Christopher Woods, 49, of Cambridge, Illinois was arrested Tuesday, April 12, 2022, on federal charges.(MGN)
By Elizabeth VanMetre
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An early Sunday morning burglary in Springfield ended in a police chase.

The Springfield Police Department received a call about a burglary at the 2800 block of South Eldon.

Witnesses told police they heard gunshots.

Someone police believe was involved in the burglary-- took off on a motorcycle.

Police located that motorcycle, which wouldn’t pull over and a chase ensued.

That motorcycle did run out of gas on Broadmoor St & S. Florence Ave. One person was taken into custody.

This is an ongoing investigation.

