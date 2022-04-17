Springfield burglary call ends in early morning police chase

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An early Sunday morning burglary in Springfield ended in a police chase.

The Springfield Police Department received a call about a burglary at the 2800 block of South Eldon.

Witnesses told police they heard gunshots.

Someone police believe was involved in the burglary-- took off on a motorcycle.

Police located that motorcycle, which wouldn’t pull over and a chase ensued.

That motorcycle did run out of gas on Broadmoor St & S. Florence Ave. One person was taken into custody.

This is an ongoing investigation.

