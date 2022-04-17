Springfield burglary call ends in early morning police chase
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An early Sunday morning burglary in Springfield ended in a police chase.
The Springfield Police Department received a call about a burglary at the 2800 block of South Eldon.
Witnesses told police they heard gunshots.
Someone police believe was involved in the burglary-- took off on a motorcycle.
Police located that motorcycle, which wouldn’t pull over and a chase ensued.
That motorcycle did run out of gas on Broadmoor St & S. Florence Ave. One person was taken into custody.
This is an ongoing investigation.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.