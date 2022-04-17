Suspect accused of shooting at driver, leading to overnight crash in west Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A suspect in a vehicle shot at another vehicle late Saturday night in west Springfield, leading to an overnight crash and a suspect on the run.

Police say that two cars were driving along Mount Vernon Street and Scenic Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Saturday when one person began shooting at the other. They ended up crashing and the person accused of firing shots ran off from the scene.

No one was hurt. As of now, the suspect has not been found, but police do have custody of his vehicle. Police say there is no additional threat to the community based on this incident.

Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.