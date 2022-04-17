Advertisement

Suspect accused of shooting at driver, leading to overnight crash in west Springfield

(WAFB)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A suspect in a vehicle shot at another vehicle late Saturday night in west Springfield, leading to an overnight crash and a suspect on the run.

Police say that two cars were driving along Mount Vernon Street and Scenic Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Saturday when one person began shooting at the other. They ended up crashing and the person accused of firing shots ran off from the scene.

No one was hurt. As of now, the suspect has not been found, but police do have custody of his vehicle. Police say there is no additional threat to the community based on this incident.

Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

