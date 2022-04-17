Advertisement

Tigers-Royals series finale postponed due to weather

Kansas City Royals left fielder Andrew Benintendi (16) and right fielder Whit Merrifield (15)...
Kansas City Royals left fielder Andrew Benintendi (16) and right fielder Whit Merrifield (15) celebrate after their baseball game against the Detroit Tigers Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The Royals won 3-1. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Sunday’s game between the Kansas City Royals and Detroit Tigers has been postponed.

The game will be rescheduled as part of a split doubleheader on Monday, July 11. Game 1 will start at 1:10 p.m. Central time. Game 2, the originally scheduled game, will follow at 7:10 p.m.

The Tigers won two of the first three games of the series.

Both teams are off on Monday. The Tigers open a six-game homestand as they begin a three-game series against the New York Yankees on Tuesday. The Royals will remain at home and start a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday.

