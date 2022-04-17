Workshop planned Tuesday for Springfield community to learn, offer feedback on Grant Avenue Parkway project

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The City of Springfield will host an open house workshop Tuesday for community members to learn more about the next steps in the Grant Avenue Parkway project and offer feedback.

The workshop is planned from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the Parkview High School cafeteria.

Over the last few months, a group working with the city of Springfield has analyzed a portion of Grant Avenue Parkway to determine possible opportunities for economic development and revitalization.

Consultants with PGAV Planning are helping with the analysis. The study is intended to help identify what areas qualify for a variety of economic development and neighborhood revitalization tools.

Properties that could receive a boost include those along the Grant Avenue Parkway improvement corridor from Patton Avenue to Douglas Avenue. The studied area includes the northern two-thirds of the Grant Avenue Parkway corridor and portions of the surrounding neighborhoods.

“Neighborhood Revitalization and Economic Development are two of the four overall goals of the Grant Avenue Parkway corridor improvement effort,” said Economic Vitality Director Amanda Ohlensehlen. “This analysis was done in coordination with extensive corridor planning efforts to facilitate private investment that will work in-step with the public infrastructure improvements and the community’s vision for this corridor.”

During Tuesday’s open house workshop, community members can to talk with PGAV and city staff about opportunities along the corridor and provide feedback. Consultants and city leaders will hold a presentation at 6 p.m.

The PGAV consultant team identified various opportunities to leverage private investment in commercial and residential properties, which the city says will help identify programs to provide benefits to existing residents.

“We want to know what type of private investment people are interested in, whether that’s people investing in new commercial development or homeowners investing in their homes,” said PGAV project leader Andy Struckhoff. “We also need help identifying the challenges and potential barriers to investing in the area as well as the unique opportunities.”

The city council could vote on final study report and recommendations in late spring 2022. For more information on the Grant Avenue Parkway corridor improvement project and planning efforts, CLICK HERE.

