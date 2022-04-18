$40,000 coming to Nixa nonprofits from ARPA funds

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Checks will be sent out to multiple nonprofits in Nixa this week after the Nixa City Council voted to set aside $40,000 of its American Rescue Plan Act funds back in February.

Checks are on the way to five different nonprofit organizations in Nixa. The nonprofits include Freedom’s Rest, Volunteers in Medicine, Least of These, Project Birthday Bag and the Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks.

The Nixa City Council awarded $10,000 of the $40,000 funds to the Nixa Community Foundation, which helped the city council decide how the rest of the money should be distributed.

“We are wanting to get money as fast as possible,” said Drew Douglas, a spokesperson with the City of Nixa. “The first thing we allocated from our ARPA funds was to these nonprofits because we know that they’re helping people that had been hurting through the pandemic. There is more than $4 million that’s going to be coming to the city total in ARPA funding and the city is still in the process of deciding where it will go.”

One of the recipients, The Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks, says this money will help them cater to the needs of their clients better.

“We cover the non-medical costs of living so patients can focus on healing, health and whatever time they need to take off they can,” said Kathryn Wall with the Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks. “We are grateful for the community support, and this grant is another piece of a puzzle of our community helping one another.”

City officials say they are still in the process of figuring out how to disperse another $4 million coming from the ARPA funding. That funding will have to be used by 2026.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.