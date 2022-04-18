Camden County man, U.S. Army major, charged with domestic assault

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A Camden County man faces multiple counts of domestic assault.

Back in September of 2021, police responded to Justin Stephens’ home in Montreal, Mo., after someone called 911 saying he had a gun to his head in front of his daughter.

”So on the initial day, Mr. Stephens had placed a firearm to his head when a child, walked into the room, he had no, he doesn’t actually pull the trigger,” said Sgt. Jeremiah Burnett with Camden County Sheriff’s Office.

Once police responded, they placed Stephens on medical hold at the hospital.

”The person was put on a medical warrant, at which point he was taken to doctors, he was evaluated, and he was deemed to keep him. During those three or four days that he was kept domestic violence incidents came out. We opened a second investigation on that case and have since been investigating the issues of domestic violence with Mr. Stphens,” said Sgt. Burnett.

Stephens is also a major in the United States Army working at a hospital on Fort Leonard Wood.

”So Mr. Stephens is an active member through Fort Leonard Wood, which my understanding, he is an active service member investigated through the Criminal Investigations Division through Fort Wood,” said Sgt. Burnett.

Citizens Against Domestic Violence, CADV, in Camdenton, reports an escalation of domestic violence cases.

”I think the thing that’s most surprising to people is that domestic violence can in fact, be fatal. Thank goodness, it doesn’t happen all the time, but it really could. And we are really seeing that it’s getting more and more violent,” said Sheree Keely, Executive Director of CADV.

CADV provides resources to victims of domestic violence.

”We do legal advocacy. We go to the hospital with a victim who goes into the hospital with domestic or sexual violence. Our advocates go and provide support and community resources, those sorts of things. We have a large outreach practice where, when people are living in the community, not necessarily our shelter that we helped them to navigate getting support and setting up their lives separate from their abuser, and without violence,” said Keely.

Camden County investigators say they have not arrested Stephens.

