Ebenezer Fire Protection District looks forward to new fire station, engines after voters approve bond

EBENEZER, Mo. (KY3) - The Ebenezer Fire Protection District will soon get some major upgrades after voters approved a ballot measure a few weeks ago.

Nearly two-thirds of voters approved a $6 million bond on April’s ballot. The funding will allow Ebenezer to get a new fire station, fire engines, equipment and possibly more firefighters.

Officials said most of this money will be going to a new state-of-the-art fire station being built right down the street from station 1 at Farm Road 145 and Highway WW.

Ebenezer Fire Protection District Fire Chief, Nelson Prewitt, said they are ecstatic for the upgrades.

“It’s very exciting,” said Prewitt. “You want to start on it today, but there’s a process.”

Prewitt said they want to try and hire more firefighters since the will have new fire engines. The fire district is looking to replace their latter truck, which is more than 30 years old.

“Will be somewhere in the tune of $1 million or just over and fire engines, the common basic engine today, runs $500,000 to $600,000,” said Prewitt.

Prewitt said prices of fire engines have nearly doubled, and it’s even hard to find tires for their current trucks. But he is glad the community understood their needs.

“We’re glad to see the community support the local fire districts in these difficult times,” said Prewitt.

Prewitt said he hopes people who didn’t vote in favor of the bond sees the good it will do.

“Our responses is increasing,” said Prewitt. “So we know the community’s in need of our service.”

Prewitt said the new fire station will be over double the size of fire station 1 and cost around $4 million.

