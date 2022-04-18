Advertisement

‘I will win’: Greitens undeterred in Missouri Senate race

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By BRIAN SLODYSKO and JIM SALTER
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, whose ex-wife recently accused him of physical abuse, says he will not drop his political comeback bid for the U.S. Senate.

Greitens, who resigned as governor in 2018 following a sex scandal, had been a frontrunner in the crowded Republican contest to replace retiring GOP Sen. Roy Blunt. But a sworn affidavit from his ex-wife Sheena Greitens detailing physical abuse of her and one of their sons upended the race. Eric Greitens called the allegations false and predicted he will win in November’s general election.

Most Read

Dillion Bacon.
Man arrested in Laclede County homicide investigation
Suspect accused of shooting at driver, leading to overnight crash in west Springfield
Springfield burglary call ends in early-morning police chase
Kindergarten student brings tequila mix to class in Michigan, shares it with 4 others at snack...
Kindergartner brings tequila to school, shares with classmates
High pressure will settle overhead tonight, with temperatures diving as cold as the upper 20s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Here comes the sun, but...

Latest News

St. Louis Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko (91) reaches for a loose puck during the third period of an...
St. Louis faces Minnesota on 7-game win streak
Photo depicting jail cell bars
Dellwood man gets prison in half-brother’s shooting death
Missouri House OKs elections for transgender athletic bans
Missouri State Capitol, Jefferson City, Missouri
Missouri House pitches using budget surplus for tax breaks