Mahomes to team up with Josh Allen, face Rodgers and Brady in ‘The Match’

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, left, greets Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, left, greets Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen during pre-game warmups before an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)(Reed Hoffmann | AP)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Patrick Mahomes on national television in June: it’s happening, but not in football.

Mahomes will join three other quarterbacks — Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Josh Allen — to compete in Turner Sports’ “Capital One’s The Match” on June 1 in Las Vegas.

This year will mark the first installment of the match in which PGA players are not competing. Brady and Rodgers played in July 2021 with Phil Mickelson and Bryson deChambeau, respectively.

Brady also lost in 2020 when he and Mickelson lost to Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods.

Mahomes will team up with Allen in the 12-hole event. TNT coverage will begin at 5:30 p.m. CT.

Allen played in the 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, but he and his playing partner Keith Mitchell did not make the 54-hole cut.

Sports Illustrated reported that to date, The Match has raised nearly $33 million for various organizations and has donated nearly 17 million meals to Feeding America.

